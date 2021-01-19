NASDAQ:ZI Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Certain directors of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain ZoomInfo Technologies directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On November 9, 2020, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. announced that on November 5, 2020, the audit committee of the Company's board of directors concluded that ZoomInfo's Q2 2020 financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should not be relied on. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. further disclosed that it would restate those results because it improperly recorded a $21.6 million tax benefit related to the GAAP basis and tax basis of partnerships owned by corporations within ZoomInfo's corporate structure. As a result of this improper accounting, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. understated its Q2 2020 net loss by over 38%.



