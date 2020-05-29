NASDAQ:ZM Shareholder Notice: Deadline on June 8, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on June 8, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM).



Investors who purchased shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 8, 2020. NASDAQ: ZM stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) common shares between April 18, 2019 and April 6, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 18, 2019 and April 6, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures, that contrary to Zoom's assertions, the Company's video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted, that as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook, that usage of the Company's video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.