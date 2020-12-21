NASDAQ:ZSAN Shareholder Notice: Deadline on December 28, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on December 28, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN).



Investors who purchased shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 28, 2020. NASDAQ: ZSAN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) common shares between?February 13, 2017 and September 30, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between?February 13, 2017 and September 30, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investorsthat the Company's clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots, that pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company's NDA included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan, that, as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the FDA was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of Qtrypta, that, as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



