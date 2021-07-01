NASDSQ:IOVA Shareholder Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- Certain directors of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Iovance Biotherapeutics directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Carlos, CA based Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. reported that its Net Loss increased from $197.55 million in 2019 to $259.58 million in 2020.



On May 18, 2021, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. updated the public on its lead asset, the melanoma treatment lifileucel. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. stated that, after receiving feed back from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding potency assays for lifileucel, the Company was planning to delay its submission of a biologics license application ("BLA") for lifileucel until the second half of 2021.



Then, on May 19, 2021, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC which announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Maria Fardis, was resigning as President, CEO and a director of the Company.



Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDSQ: IOVA) declined from $54.21 per share in January 2021 to as low as $15.88 per share on May 19, 2021.



