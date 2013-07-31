Nash-Finch Company (NASDAQ:NAFC) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Halt Takeover Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- An investor, who currently hold shares of Nash-Finch Company (NASDAQ:NAFC), filed a lawsuit in effort to halt the proposed takeover of Nash-Finch Company by Spartan Stores, Inc for a value of approximately $25.44 per NASDAQ:NAFC share.



Investors who purchased shares of Nash-Finch Company (NASDAQ:NAFC) prior to July 22, 2013 , and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:NAFC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:NAFC stockholders by agreeing to sell the company at an unfair price via an unfair process.



On July 22, 2013, Spartan Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPTN) and Nash Finch Company (Nasdaq: NAFC) announced that they have entered into a merger agreement under which Spartan Stores and Nash Finch will combine in an all-stock merger valued at approximately $1.3 billion, including existing net debt at each company. Under the terms of the transaction Nash Finch shareholders will receive a fixed ratio of 1.20 shares of Spartan Stores common stock for each share of Nash Finch common stock they own. Based on a closing price of $21.20 per Nasdaq: SPTN share on Friday, July 19, 2013, NASDAQ:NAFC stockholders will receive about $25.44 per share.



However, the plaintiff says that the offer is too low and undervalues the company. Indeed, following the takeover news NASDAQ:NAFC shares rose in the open market on July 22, 2013, to as high as $28.85 per share.



On July 30, 2013, NASDAQ:NAFC shares closed at $24.12 per share.



Those who are current investors in Nash-Finch Company (NASDAQ:NAFC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com