Nashville's Leading Newborn and Wedding Photographer

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Lane Photography is Nashville’s leading newborn and wedding photo agency and now features a range of services plus a content-filled blog. The professional photographers cater to families and children. Extensive wedding packages are also available, so any special moment can be covered.



Wedding photographers Scott and Kristin provide top-notch service and get to know clients ahead of the event. Employing a photo-journalistic approach, they work to capture emotion and direct brides and grooms in how to interact with the camera to produce the most natural shots. Standard and custom packages are available; basic pricing information is available on the website. In addition, clients can choose to shoot at the studio, available for rental in historic Marathon Village.



Also provided is newborn photography. The company specializes in photographing newborns from 7-10 days old; images are fully edited to look perfect every time. Birth photography services are also available, documenting every moment from the very beginning of life. The package includes a disc with images, a video slide show, plus a complimentary newborn session.



Examples of the work typical of Lane Photography are provided on the website’s blog. Specific events are detailed in the posts, describing the photographers’ experience and incorporating photos taken. Blog posts are organized into Engagement, Weddings, and Newborns sections, so visitors can find completed projects easily and in chronological order.



Standard pricing for weddings runs anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 and newborn sessions are priced at $495, while complete birth photography services start at $1,200. Family & Kids sessions start at $295, and also include a disc of edited images. For more details on Lane Photography’s services and actual examples of past work, go to http://www.lanephotographyonline.com



About Lane Photography

Lane Photography is a wedding and newborn photography agency based in Nashville, TN. Owners Scott and Kristin have an extensive portfolio of work based on seven years of experience, available to see on their website. Each image captures emotion and represents a photojournalistic style to document the special event. Birth photography and family & kids sessions are also provided. For more information, go to http://www.lanephotographyonline.com