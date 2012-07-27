Nask Door Inc Grows Garage Door Business With Family Values

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- A garage door can provide not only safety and security to a property, but many people also see it as an important feature of their house. It’s something that makes a statement and adds character and style to the residence.



Nask Garage Doors are creating a name for themselves in the building industry, with most, successful builders in Southwest Pennsylvania now relying on them to install garage doors in their new communities. They don’t just install doors, but also supply garage doors from several well known manufacturers.



Founder of Nask Door Inc., Joe Nask explains their philosophy,



“With over 50 years experience in the garage door industry, we are one of the most experienced installers homeowners will find. We’re not like other garage door installers, who might try to fast talk consumers into buying, then provide a product that just doesn’t live up to expectations. We rely on honesty, integrity, workmanship and customer service to keep our customers happy. As a true family business we value our reputation and this is what drives the excellence of our service.”



This regional, Pennsylvania business, provides garage door installation in Berwyn, West Chester, Chadds Ford, Malvern, Newtown Square, Exton and Wayne. They’re also able to make repairs to garage doors and install radio controlled openers and other parts.



They have available a full range of quality, Wayne-Dalton garage doors in wood, steel and fibreglass, plus the ever popular LiftMaster doors. All Wayne-Dalton and LiftMaster doors come with a lifetime warranty. If a client can’t find a style that suits them or fits their opening, Nask Garage Doors also provide a custom door design service.



Nask Door claim customers won’t have to wait for months to have their new door installed. Garage doors that are in stock are usually installed within 2 weeks, while custom special-order doors are usually installed within 3 to 4 weeks.



Free written estimates are given for all installation and repair enquiries whether it’s for a residential, industrial or commercial garage door. For customer peace of mind, all of the installers which Nask employ, are certified professionals that are fully insured. All labour is also guaranteed.



Their spare parts division are able to supply a full range of garage door parts and accessories over the counter for those who like to do things themselves and are happy to help people with choosing the right part for their door.



About Nask Door Inc.

Nask Door Inc., founded in 1995 by Joe Nask, are suppliers and installers of a wide range of garage doors. The West Chester, Pennsylvania business installs residential, commercial and industrial garage doors across much of Southwest Pennsylvania. For more information please visit: http://www.naskdoorinc.com