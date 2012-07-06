Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Nasopharyngeal Cancer Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019 report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global nasopharyngeal cancer therapeutics market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global nasopharyngeal cancer therapeutics market. It also provides insights into the current competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positions of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the pipeline products in the global nasopharyngeal cancer therapeutics sector.



GlobalData estimates that the global (the seven key markets of the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Japan) nasopharyngeal cancer therapeutics market was valued at $53.0m in 2011 and forecasts it to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.5% to reach $55.0m by 2019. The existing market is strong, and is represented by three approved products – Erbitux (cetuximab), Taxotere (docetaxel) and Blenoxane (bleomycin), of which only the former is patent protected. Erbitux is currently approved in the US and European Union (EU) but not in Japan. The growth during 2006-2011 is primarily attributed to launch of Taxotere and Erbitux for the treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN). Although there are no molecules in the late stage of clinical development and there is an expected patent expiry of the targeted therapy drug Erbitux, the slow growth rate during the forecast period is due to the slow increase in the prevalence of nasopharyngeal cancer, which has led to an increase in the drug-treated population.



Scope



The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the nasopharyngeal cancer market. Its scope includes -

- Annualized seven key markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) nasopharyngeal cancer market revenues data from 2006 to 2011, forecast for eight years to 2019.

- Pipeline analysis data providing analysis of the different Phases of development, mechanisms of action and emerging trends. Pipeline candidates for nasopharyngeal cancer fall under the following therapeutic classes: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitors, Immunotherapeutic agents, cell factor receptor (c-Kit) inhibitors, VEGF and platelet-derived growth factor (PDGFR) inhibitors, Allosteric Akt inhibitor, cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor, Thymidylate synthase inhibitors, Toll-Like Receptor 8 (TLR8) agonists, and (Mammalian Target of Rapamycin) mTOR inhibitors.

- Analysis of the current and future competition in the global nasopharyngeal cancer market is provided. The key market players are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and F. Hoffman-LaRoche.

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and the implications for the nasopharyngeal cancer therapeutics market.

- Analysis of key recent licensing and partnership agreements in the nasopharyngeal cancer therapeutics market.



