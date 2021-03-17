Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market: Introduction



According to the report, the global nasopharyngeal swabs market was valued at ~US$ 103 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~2% from 2020 to 2030. Nasopharyngeal swabs enable safe transfer of viruses, chlamydia, and mycoplasma for research, including conventional cell culture methods, diagnostic tests, and molecular biology techniques. Swabs collected and transported dry or in saline are compared to commercially available swab/medium combinations for PCR detection of influenza, enterovirus, herpes simplex virus, COVID-19, and adenovirus. North America dominated the global nasopharyngeal swabs market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to significant rise in the number of people affected with the novel coronavirus. Additionally, increase in focus of market players on enhancing their production facilities to cater to the rising demand for nasopharyngeal swabs propels the global market.



Focus on Enhancing Manufacturing Capabilities



Leading market players, such as Puritan Medical Products and COPAN Diagnostics, Inc., focus on enhancing their manufacturing capabilities, owing to rise in demand for nasopharyngeal swabs attributed to the global coronavirus pandemic. This, in turn, would enable them to cater to the rising demand and consolidate their position in the nasopharyngeal swabs market. The enhancement of manufacturing capabilities by these market players is essential to strengthen their market position, as the demand for nasopharyngeal swabs is likely to be consistent in the near future due to the prolonged fight against the pandemic. In February 2020, COPAN streamlined production to yield maximum output of viral transport kits for collection of upper respiratory samples, including COVID-19. In May 2020, in direct response to the national need for COVID-19 testing swabs, Puritan Medical Products opened a new facility in Pittsfield, ME. This second plant will allow the company to produce an additional 20 million to 40 million swabs per month.



Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market: Prominent Regions



North America held a prominent share of the global nasopharyngeal swabs market in 2019. The global nasopharyngeal swabs market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global nasopharyngeal swabs market in 2019. The U.S. was a major market for nasopharyngeal swabs in the region in 2019. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to rise in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and surge in focus of market players on expansion of production capabilities of nasopharyngeal swabs in order to cater to the rising demand. The nasopharyngeal swabs market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030 driven by developing countries such as China and India. The expansion of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in levels of infectious diseases and surge in medical tourism in the region. Furthermore, rise in the number of local players entering the market to expand their manufacturing facilities for nasopharyngeal swabs is likely to augment the market during the forecast period.



Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market: Key Players



Key players are expanding their footprint to strengthen their positions in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market. These players collaborate with other companies to secure and strengthen their positions in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market. Hence, manufacturers engage in new product development, collaborations, and distribution to gain market share. Leading players in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Medical Wire & Equipment, Titan Biotech Ltd., COPAN Diagnostics, Inc., Miraclean Technology Co., Ltd., Puritan Medical Products, YOCON Biology, Trinity Biotech, VIRCELL S.L., and Quidel Corporation.



