Nasty as I Am: Revealing New Book by Todd Johnson Urges Readers to Relish Their 'Nasty' Sexual Desires

‘Nasty As I Am’ is no ordinary memoir; it’s a unique fusion of fact and fiction that is resonating with readers from coast to coast.



Synopsis:



Nasty As I Am takes you through the life; likes, loves and lusts of the author.



These are the confessions of a true fan of women in these pages; the way they think, act, move, smell and taste drives him crazy. The reader will discover an honest admission of his love of the feminine mystique, company, conversation, chaos and comfort of women. After spending a large amount of his life pursuing, scheming and thinking about sex, the author ranks it in a Top Ten list of life somewhere with air, sleep and food but invites you to decide the order of importance after reading the book.



This is a revealing but comedic look at a man's sexual desires and escapades from preteen to adulthood. Everything is honestly and bluntly recounted - lips, first kiss, eyes, breasts, hands, ass, sex, oral, desire, preferences, one night stands and more.



As the author explains, his book opens the floodgates to a more open discussion on sex, lust and desire.



“This story is important because people need to be more comfortable talking about sex and what they like or dislike,” says Johnson, who holds the prestigious title of being one of the masterminds behind the largest selling African American comic book by African American creators of all time.



He continues, “I am giving readers an open and honest peek into someone’s sexual desires. And people need to laugh more. This book provides both.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, one reader said, “Nasty As I Am is a provocative, coming of age story that may entertain, appall, make you laugh out loud, shake your head in disapproval, perhaps learn a few things, or discover you’re not alone in your own nasty thoughts.”



With so much success on his hands, Johnson refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“My aim isn’t to give advice or direction; but rather to give those open-minded individuals with a sense of humor a chance to peek into someone else’s life, compare it with their own and start a conversation on sex that the world needs to have,” he adds.



‘Nasty As I Am’, published by Dog Ear Publishing, is available now: http://nastyasiam.com



About the Author: Todd Johnson

Todd Johnson is a writer, dreamer, administrator, husband, father of two, and a friend to many who is based in Detroit, Michigan. Since early childhood, he dreamed of writing comic books. Todd discovered a knack for poetry as a teenager while attending Cass Tech High School which led to countless erotic ramblings and lovey dovey notions written to friends and lovers.



Todd in 1993, along with artist Larry Stroman, published the superhero comic Tribe. With over one million copies sold, Tribe from Image Comics still holds the title of the largest selling African American comic by African American creators of all time. Johnson left the comic industry behind to focus on raising a family and running the family long-term care business. Law-Den Nursing Home is the oldest operating African American nursing home in Michigan.