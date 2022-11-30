Natalia Valevska Will Share Her Insights from Living Within Their Beloved Country, Ukraine.

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2022 -- Natalia Valevska will express her passion for helping her country now and her vision of creating support for her people in the future when the war ends. She is dedicated to the children of Ukraine and how to support their teachers, parents, and community through SEE Learning.



Resiliency Within with Elaine Miller-Karas: Reflections of Courage and Resiliency in Ukraine

