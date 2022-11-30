Natalia Valevska Will Share Her Insights from Living Within Their Beloved Country, Ukraine.

She will discuss her experiences and work with EdCamp Ukraine, an association of over 40,000 teachers, including her association with the Trauma Resource Institute. She will describe how, out of her despair over the war; she began helping with the resiliency support meetings co-sponsored by EdCamp Ukraine and the Trauma Resource Institute.
Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2022 -- Natalia Valevska will express her passion for helping her country now and her vision of creating support for her people in the future when the war ends. She is dedicated to the children of Ukraine and how to support their teachers, parents, and community through SEE Learning.
Resiliency Within with Elaine Miller-Karas: Reflections of Courage and Resiliency in Ukraine
https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3997/resiliency-within