Natalie Tyler Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her New Short Film

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Natalie Tyler is a seasoned writer and producer, and she has proudly announced the launch of her inspiring new independent short film called 'Aftermath'. The short film is literally about the aftermath of a school shooting, which is one of the most serious and deadly issues faced by the American families in this age. To introduce this short film project to the world, Natalie Tyler has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and she is welcoming generous support and backing.



"Just six months following another school shooting, a family attempts to move forward, and this short film covers and shares the story of that family." Said Natalie Tyler, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Natalie's first short film was titled 'Get Off My Couch', and it was selected by The Lift-Off Sessions Film Festival, while the filmmaker is currently developing a slate of feature projects.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/natalietyler/aftermath-a-short-film and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 52,500 and Natalie is offering a free ticket to the movie's premiere as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Natalie Tyler

Natalie Tyler is an emerging American filmmaker, writer, and director. Throughout her career, she has written and produced several independent short films, and her upcoming short film is called Aftermath, which is about the mass school shootings in America that have devastated the lives of many families and children.



