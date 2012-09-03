Natashia Contreras Announces CPR Certification

Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2012 -- Natashia Contreras is pleased to announce that she has recently become trained and certified in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Becoming trained in CPR is a part of Contreras’ larger goal to be a registered nurse. She is currently enrolled at College of the Desert in Palm Springs, California, where she is pursuing a degree to become a registered nurse.



“Learning CPR obviously has benefits for training to become a nurse. It’s basically required,” stated Natashia Contreras recently. However, while her motivation for becoming CPR certified is in part vocational, Contreras also considers CPR to be an important life skill.



“CPR is one of those things that makes you a more well rounded person,” said Natashia Contreras. “I didn’t just do it because I want to be a nurse. I went through CPR certification to become a better person, too.”



As a family-oriented person and a mother, Natashia Contreras has reason to desire CPR certification. Natashia Contreras feels that certification and training makes her better prepared for any kind of situations that may arise with small children. “Kids are always trying to swallow something,” said Natashia Contreras. “Knowing CPR should be required of any parent with small children!”



Furthermore, Natashia Contreras volunteers at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA. As a volunteer at Desert Regional Medical, Natashia Contreras feels that CPR is an invaluable skill to possess. “You never know when someone in the hospital is going to be in need of CPR. I feel more comfortable volunteering there because of my CPR training,” she says.



As Natashia Contreras prepares to become a registered nurse, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training and certification is just the beginning of the many skills she will acquire in the near future. “I’m getting in the habit of learning, learning, learning,” the ambitious young woman recently shared. “Now, it’s CPR, but soon I’ll be going through many other training programs as I move closer to becoming a nurse.”



Natashia Contreras can be reached for more information regarding her CPR training and certification at 45425 Briska, Palm Springs, CA 92262, or by calling (760) 675 – 1245.



