NATCM Announces New Way to Eradicate Piles with Chinese Herbal Solution

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Hemorrhoids affect millions of people, can be extremely uncomfortable and a major intrusion on people’s daily lives, often requiring surgery to be removed, which requires extensive rehabilitation. Sufferers have long been looking for an alternative to these drastic procedures, and with NATCM they may have found one. They offer Chinese herbal medicine to treat hemorrhoids without the need for invasive procedures.



The Hemorrhoids Centre offers a unique approach based on the medical innovations of Dr Chen Guoyi, a successful Chinese medical practitioner in his home country now looking to expand the use of his formula worldwide. The formula, known as Bah Zhi San, stops bleeding, shrinks piles, and quickly heals the fissure, allowing the scar tissue to fall away. It is a proprietary formula which is customized to the needs of each individual.



The site offers information on how Chinese herbal medicine can help a range of anorectal afflictions, from piles to fistulas, fissures, polypus and Crohn’s disease, as well as a healthy number of testimonials from real clinic users who have found the treatment effective.



The NATCM Hemorrhoids Centre serves Greater Toronto, but the clinic has several outlets in China already and has plans to expand into the United States, thanks to the quickly growing popularity of their solution.



A spokesperson for the practice explained, “The Bah Zhi San compound was developed by Dr Chen Guoyi when he was just 18, and has since seen him propelled to the president of the Chinese Anorectal Medical Workers Training Base, giving lectures all around the world in the treatment of these conditions using holistic medicine. The university of Columbia medical centre in the US has already implemented his techniques for treatment, as well as the Beijing University and several Chinese hospitals, so the work he does comes highly accredited by research bodies and more importantly, approved of by patients, who find it hugely advantageous compared to surgical alternatives.”



About NATCM

The NATCM Markham clinic serving Greater Toronto is one of the many Chen family health care facilities to be found worldwide. In the Toronto center, they treat hemorrhoids and related rectal conditions including Fistulas, Fissures, Anal Itching, Polypus and Crohn’s disease with a 100% pure herbal combination that is completely unique to their practice. Over three million cases have been successfully treated by us in this manner since 1979 in the world wide. For more information, please visit: http://www.natcm.ca