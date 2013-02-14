NATEC Intl. Releases Its Lead Training Classes Schedule in Northern and Southern California

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- With the largest instructor base in California, NATEC has the experience, knowledge and capacity to provide accredited hazardous material related training courses to companies in Northern and Southern California. In addition to their classroom facilities, they also hold numerous publicly held classes. The company accommodates clients with a learning Database System to track and hold records for easy employment record management. They offer a wide range of asbestos and lead paint related courses to help employees meet state and federal requirements in related applications. From lead initial training to get started to lead refresher training, they have everything you need to keep you up to code.



Working with asbestos and lead is not only a health hazard, but there are many standards in place that must be followed in order to make their use safe for the workers. As more information is received about the impact of these materials, the standards that apply are changed to meet the highest level of safety practices. NATEC offers training that meet the most up-to-date changes for workers, supervisors and more. Check the schedule for courses for asbestos and lead worker training, asbestos and lead supervisor training and more that are most convenient for you. Nothing is more important than updating current standards and they make it possible for more California workers to get the training that they need to keep their work place safe.



NATEC will keep you updated on the latest news on lead and asbestos safety and provide the training you or your employees need through their courses and seminars. They are one of the largest training companies of their kind in California and have a twenty-five year history of providing accredited hazardous material related training courses.



About NATEC

NATEC is a valuable resource for information and training courses for asbestos and lead training and more. They also offer mold training, HAZWOPER training, construction and OSHA safety and Bio-Recovery. Learn more about the hazards presented by these substances and the importance of staying up-to-date on safety standards. There are courses for every member of the working team. NATEC has proven their place in the safety training arena and they offer the quality training that you need to keep your workers safe.