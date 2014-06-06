Nate Tao's Sweet and Spicy Voice Complements His Taiwanese American Roots

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- As a Taiwanese American artist and songwriter, Reston, Va., native Nate Tao stands out in the pop world. Having emerged from a home where both parents are deaf, he has created a world of music all around him. Most recently, his self-titled debut EP was nominated for an Independent Music Award, and his track “Sugar and Spice” will be featured on WiFi PR Group’s upcoming compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 6.



Nate has been recognized for his talents throughout his career. He made it to the Top 40 Guys on “American Idol” Season 12 in 2013. He was the winner of Kollaboration Los Angeles in 2012, and a finalist in the Unsigned Only 2013 Competition. His self-titled EP was recently nominated for an Independent Music Award for 2014, and a song off that EP, “Sooner,” was chosen for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Back to School Kids Playlist in 2013.



Nate has also had the opportunity to work with a number of other successful songwriters and producers over the years. He worked with Grammy-winning songwriter Tim Fagan (“Lucky” – Jason Mraz/Colbie Caillat), platinum-selling producer and musician Dylan Chabeneau (Colbie Caillat), renowned drummer and producer Joshua Eagan (Pink, Fefe Dobson, Toto), award-winning producer and songwriter Damon Sharpe (Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Kylie Minogue, Kelly Rowland) and award-winning Singaporean producer Tat Tong (Universal Music Publishing).



He also had his first major label song placement, “We Are the Brave,” which he co-wrote for the boy band Rebel Coast, with Sony Canada, and he has signed a music licensing partnership with MoodMedia Music.



The next promising song placement for Nate will be his featured track, “Sugar and Spice,” on WiFi PR Group’s upcoming compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 6, a collection of international, independent talent that WiFi PR hopes to get on the radars of music lovers and industry tastemakers the world over. Set to be released at Toronto’s NXNE in June 2014, the digital mixtape will be handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more download copies will be made available via the Indie Anthems Bandcamp page.



As for live performances, Nate’s future shows are currently TBA, but fans can keep checking back on his website for those upcoming show dates.



Nate’s self-titled EP is available through CD Baby on various outlets, including iTunes, Amazon, Rhapsody, Google Music, Xbox Music, and physical copies are available for purchase at his shows. Listeners can stream Nate’s music on Spotify.



Nate also released videos on his YouTube channel, including a cover of “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, a cover of “Latch” by Disclosure featuring Sam Smith and his song, “For Once in My Life.”



About Nate Tao Music

Nate Tao EP (2013)



Website: http://natetao.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/natetaomusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/natetao

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NathanielTao

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/natetao



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.