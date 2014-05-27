Nathan Cook Offers Hundreds of Used Cars for Sale

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Nathan Cook, a professional sales consultant at Norman Frede Chevrolet which is one of the most established used car dealers in Houston, offers hundreds of used cars for sale under different brands and models at varying prices.



Being in the business for 46 years already, Nathan Cook has established a dealership that has been known throughout the Houston region as a premier source of used cars. Well known in the Houston business community, Cook is an member of local organizations, including Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and Business Network International. With the success in the car industry, Nathan Cook has transformed his personal business into a well-known car dealership corporation.



“For most people, car buying is not always fun or convenient. So, Nathan Cook wants to make the process as easy and enjoyable as possible for you. Cook genuinely cares about your car and your experience, and it shows. First-time customers continually become long-term customers time and time again, choosing him for all their auto needs. Nathan Cook is committed to assisting you in the car buying experience and to serving you with quality and value,” a sales executive explains.



From cars to SUVs to pick-ups and small trucks, Nathan Cook showcases a large inventory of used vehicles and offers good deals at reasonable prices. Some pre-owned vehicles that it offers include 2012 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT, 2007 Chrysler 300-Series 4dr Sdn 300C RWD, 2011 Kia Soul, 2011 Jeep Wrangler 70th Anniversary, 2010 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 S, 2008 Chevrolet Corvette 2DR Cpe. It houses both basic cars and sports vehicles ranging from the year 2004 up to present, offering a wide range of options for car buyers.



“Nathan Cook’s goal is to be the only name that comes to mind when you think of used cars for sale in Houston. Having served many satisfied customers that refer their family and friends and come to him with repeat business, he has already achieved that goal many times over. Just as Norman Frede Chevrolet is among the top used car dealers in Houston, Nathan Cook is the number one name for Houston TX used cars,” he adds.



Nathan Cook himself, therefore, encourages car buyers to try their service and be guaranteed by their excellent performance. "Let's make a deal. I'm committed to providing you with the highest level of service. So you'll always choose me for your automobile needs." For more information about the company and its offerings, visit http://nathancook.biz.