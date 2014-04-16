Nathan R Mitchell, Founder of Clutch Consulting, to Present "Food for Thought" Session at Glenpool Chamber of Commerce

Broken Arrow, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Nathan R Mitchell, founder of Clutch Consulting LLC in Tulsa, OK has been conducting business and leadership development coaching with small business owners and business professionals since 2010.



On the afternoon of Thursday, April 24th, 2014 local business owners and other business professionals will gather to hear Nathan present his training session, “Maximizing Business Results in any Economy.”



Nathan will be presenting his session at the upcoming “Food for Thought” workshop, hosted by the Glenpool Chamber of Commerce in Glenpool, Oklahoma.



“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to share this important information with members of the local Glenpool community,” says Mitchell. “What I’m sharing has the potential to help area business owners and other professionals take their organizations to the next level.”



In Nathan’s session, he will be showing business owners how to drive bottom-line results in their business regardless of political, economic and market conditions. He will also teach the five critical keys to success in business; five beliefs you must have in order to build your business starting today; and how to discover your "sweet spot" by aligning purpose, excellence, and an organization’s economic engine.



The upcoming event, which takes place from 12-1PM on Thursday, April 24th is free; however, it is only made available to current members of the Glenpool Chamber of Commerce.



This month’s Food Sponsor, Minert & Associates, will provide lunch. Minert & Associates, founded by Tony Minert, is a full-service, Tulsa public accounting firm that is committed to its purpose of “Relieving Financial Stress.”



If you would like to learn more about this upcoming session, as well as the benefits of becoming a member of the Glenpool Chamber, reach out to the Glenpool Chamber of Commerce today.



To learn more about Nathan R Mitchell and Clutch Consulting LLC, visit them on the web at http://www.ClutchConsulting.net