Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2023 -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Arapahoe/Douglas Counties (NAMI ADCO) announced the launch of its latest podcast titled, "Nobody's Perfect," will air on all major podcast platforms starting today, just in time for World Mental Health Day.



"Nobody's Perfect," funded by NAMI Colorado and Kaiser Permanente Community Health Fund at The Denver Foundation, aims to combat stigma, and raise awareness of mental health support services for youth and their families. Hosted by radio personality, podcaster, and mental health advocate, Jason Hopcus, the podcast provides guests with an opportunity to express themselves, share their experiences, and celebrate their achievements from topics ranging from personal development to embracing imperfections and practicing self-acceptance.



Hopcus hopes the launch of the podcast will spark meaningful conversations between youth and their families, which often poses a major hurdle when effectively communicating about the challenges associated with mental health conditions.



"Nobody's Perfect" is a place for guests to express themselves in ways that will empower listeners – specifically adults and their children – to think differently about mental health by leaning into support services and cultivating emotional resilience," said President and CEO of NAMI ADCO, Jason Hopcus. "With our data showing nearly 75% of youth in our region reporting their mental health as 'fair,' the launch of "Nobody's Perfect" was created to amplify the collective voices of real people who embody the strength, hope, and wisdom we believe will lead to healthier, more prosperous outcomes for our service area and across the state of Colorado."



The podcast is part of NAMI ADCO's, For Youth, By Youth, initiative, which has provided space for ongoing research and community conversations impacting youth mental health over the last five years. For Youth, By Youth has led to significant impact and milestones for NAMI ADCO to date, including:



- A youth-centric podcast in partnership with Bonneville Media-Denver hosted by Hopcus labelled, Teen Talk (2019-2021) which offered youth a safe space to discuss challenges that can erode their mental health.



- An opportunity to conduct research from focus groups and community conversations in the same year to better serve the needs of Colorado youth, thanks to $40,000 in funding from Kaiser Permanente through NAMI Colorado.



- The facilitation of a 2023 Douglas County youth and family survey that showed 41% of youth believe the best opportunities for more education for youth resources begins with self-management tools, and 36% stating they are most likely go online to find resources that improve their mental health, followed by family and clinical professionals. *



Tune into "Nobody's Perfect" here, learn more about "Nobody's Perfect" here, and for more information on NAMI ADCO, visit their website.



About NAMI ADCO

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Douglas/Arapahoe Counties works to achieve equitable services and treatment for all who are impacted by mental health in the Arapahoe and Douglas County region. Through mental health education and support programs, NAMI ADCO aims to combat stigma surrounding mental health and advocates for equitable resources that reach individuals and families impacted by mental health conditions. NAMI ADCO is committed to the populations in which it serves by helping them achieve their mental health goals through intentional support and recovery. Visit www.namiadco.org or follow us on Facebook for more information.



About Get Unstuck. Move Forward with Your Life.

Tuesdays at 9 AM PST on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel



Stuck is a state of being that holds us back from creating the life we truly desire. Regardless of your own blocks or limitations, imagine an easier way to GET UNSTUCK. And, Go Forward With Your Life. On this channel, Jason Hopcus shares his practical NEXT RIGHT STEP approach that will move you toward the life you really want. You too can be steps from getting the abundance, love, support, and fulfillment your heart desires. Jason is a motivator and catalyst for change. He believes connection to one's self, one's work, and one's passion allows individuals to live a wholly authentic and full life. He creates systems of people working to deepen their relationships to work, play, and ultimately our world. Through singular focus on the individual, he creates expansion and a system of 'next level' social responsibility.



About VoiceAmerica



VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.



*Source: Empowering Youth Voices: A Survey Report on Youth and Family Mental Health in Douglas County (NAMI ADCO, June 2023).