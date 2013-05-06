National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Elects Jason Madiedo as President

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Due to the troubled real estate market, it is extremely important to work with mortgage professionals that are up to date on current home loan programs. Over the years, there have been significant changes in home loan guidelines, resulting in higher premiums and mortgage payments.



For the past few years, individuals interested in securing a home loan have consulted one expert, Alterra Home Loans, a minority-owned mortgage banking firm. The company specializes in diverse markets and works to provide their clients with the best financial mortgage services and lowest interest rates possible. Alterra Home Loans is highly trusted in the community.



“Whether you are purchasing your dream home, refinancing an outstanding loan, or consolidating debt, our highly experienced team of loan officers can help you find the right loan program at the lowest rate no matter what your needs are,” states an article on Alterra Home Loans.



Recently, Alterra Home Loans became proud to announce that their president and CEO, Jason Madiedo, was appointed president of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the largest trade association for Hispanic real estate professionals.



Madiedo has 19 years of experience in the housing industry: he started as a mortgage originator, eventually became a manager and underwriter, and then worked his way up senior executive. He also served three terms as NAHREP’s national board director.



Elected in February, Madiedo will serve a one-year term as president of NAHREP. He works closely with his predecessor, Juan Martinez.



“Jason Madiedo brings a dynamic combination of youth and leadership maturity to the NAHREP executive team,” said Gary Acosta, NAHREP co-founder and CEO in a press release issued by the association. “His leadership and expertise in the lending arena comes at a critical time for the association with so many changes in motion that will impact the business of home buying and Latino homebuyers.”



Individuals with questions or concerns can visit the Alterra Home Loans website for more information.



About Alterra Home Loans

Alterra Home Loans and Venta Wholesale is a 100 percent minority owned mortgage banking firm that specializes in diverse markets. The Las Vegas mortgage provider currently serves California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Florida with retail and wholesale locations. Alterra Home Loan’s ultimate goal is to create lasting relationships with each of their clients so that they can continue providing excellent service for many years to come. For more information, please visit http://www.alterrahomeloans.com



