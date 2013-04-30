National Beer Wholesalers Association Includes Route Leader Magline

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Craig A. Purser, NBWA President & CEO expressed the importance of American beer distributors, “America's beer distributors have operations in every state and congressional district in the country and employ 130,000 hardworking Americans. They work hard every day to ensure that the greatest choice, variety and selection of beer are delivered safely and efficiently to store shelves and bar taps. Distributors do more than just deliver beer. They are civic and business leaders who are active in their communities.”



Magline, Inc. is a proud member of the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA). Founded in 1938, the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) is a trade association that represents the interests of the 3,300 licensed, independent beer distributors with operations located in every state and congressional district across the United States. NBWA works to strengthen the state-based system of alcohol regulation that facilitates an orderly marketplace; creates a transparent and accountable system of alcohol distribution that protects American consumers; and promotes responsibility in the manufacture, distribution, sale and consumption of alcohol.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



