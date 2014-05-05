National Best Selling Author Getting Ready for a Brand New Launch

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Robert Vitelli, is no stranger to the profession of motivational speaking. He has spent a good chunk of his career catering to the personality development needs of corporates and commercial powerhouses. A highly in demand speaker and trainer Robert has had his fair share of success with 5 all-time best sellers. To continue this drift, Robert has signed a publishing deal with Accelerated Publishing to pen his next book entitled “How to Be a BIG Money Celebrity in YOUR Industry… Almost Overnight!



What makes Robert a man of many talents in his line of work is his ability to connect with his audience in a way that is highly persuasive and entertaining. He has the knack of driving his point home in a manner that is self-empowering. Robert Vitelli is best known for his first three books “Fight For Your Dreams” with Motivational Master Les Brown, “Pushing To The Front” with success expert Brian Tracy and Robert’s latest book “Leading The Field”.



Robert has also been featured in True Wealth Magazine, USA Today, CBS Money Watch, FOX, NBC, ABC as well as many other major media outlets. Now, with the new book waiting for its big release, Robert is getting ready to take the world of motivational speaking and training on a tour of his profound experiences, practical knowledge and words of wisdom that will resonate through the walls of some of the biggest brands and businesses in the world.



About Robert Vitelli

With 27 years of experience in both Stealth Marketing Strategies and "Unique" Presentation techniques Robert has broken 7 different company Sales records in 4 different industries and is one of the highest paid “Success Advisor’s” in the world today. With the new book in the pipeline, Robert is looking at different strategies to inspire his followers. To know more about the launch and about Robert, log onto http://www.RobertVitelli.com



Media Contact

http://www.RobertVitelli.com