National Best Selling Author New Book Release $1 Promotion - Limited Time Offer on Amazon Kindle

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Greg Frost has done it again and this time he brings to his growing base of fan readers a National best seller; “27 Quick Tips To Transform Your Life: Simple & Effective Methods For Making This Your Best Year Ever” in a Kindle edition. This new book taps into the real human potential and debunks myths that have been holding individuals back from exploring this potential.



The new book touches upon the most important aspects of life including wealth, health, relationships, career etc. Using these subjects as the point of focus in his book Greg explores the myriad of possibilities and provides practical tips on how to be successful in these areas of life. What this book gives that no other self-improvement book gives is the chance to implement the tips offered in real life. It is not a feel good book, but, a book that is meant to deliver real life results.



The book is fresh off the press and is already a bestseller, this goes to show the kind of potential it holds and how people from different walks of life can benefit from the advice offered in the book. Greg Frost is a bestselling author and self-improvement coach who has helped thousands of people worldwide achieve their dreams. He believes that it is "Choice, not chance that determines destiny."



The book is up for grabs on Amazon for 0.99$ for a limited time only and considering how popular it has been since its release, the offer is not going to last.



About Greg Frost

Greg has had a humble childhood and this has given him the strength he needed to deal with life’s challenges to emerge successful. His book is a testament to his belief that individuals can change the way they live their life by making small yet powerful changes. Through his books and lectures, Greg plans to touch and improve lives of at least 10 million people worldwide. And, given how successful his books are, he will soon reach the goal.



To be a part of your own success story and change your life for good, check out the “27 Quick Tips To Transform Your Life: Simple & Effective Methods For Making This Your Best Year Ever” kindle edition at http://www.amazon.com/Quick-Tips-Transform-Your-Life-ebook/dp/B00JXC1HE4



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