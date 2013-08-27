National Cash Buyers Saves Buyers from Repossession with a Quick Purchase

Cardiff, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- It was the sub-prime mortgage crisis that is said to have begun the global economic meltdown in earnest back in 2009, and countries like the United Kingdom and America still struggle with austerity measures which have failed other countries, sustaining the hard times. As a result, an increasing number of people have found themselves with an urgent need to sell a house fast, and Quick Home Buyers have been a driving force in liberating these financial assets by buying homes for cash. Their website, National Cash Buyers, tells many such stories and more.



The site is headlined by an enquiry form so that those facing desperate times can expect a quote in the minimum possible amount of time. The website will immediately generate a cash offer based on the information received and give users the option of calling a National Cash Buyers advisor to accept the quote.



Once accepted, the company will almost always pay the legal fees for the seller on top of the offered price, meaning the whole transaction can be completed at no cost to the individual and the cash equity can be immediately transferred to them.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We have outstanding cases almost every week. A client came to us saying ‘sell my house fast’ and we completed a sale within two business days, while we saved another client from repossession by buying the house for cash which he used to pay off the remaining mortgage and walk away with a clean slate and a healthy credit rating. We even helped a divorcing couple split their assets by selling their shared property for cash. There are all sorts of reasons people come to us, and that’s why we thrive. We strive to help the client out of their predicament by offering a fast sale for a fair value with no out of pocket expenses for the client.”



About National Cash Buyers

National Cash Buyers are a property buying company that buy properties for cold hard cash. They are able to complete a sale in as little as seven days and in most circumstances pay the sellers legal fees as part of the agreement. They are not a brokerage website connecting buyers with sellers, but buy the properties themselves, making the whole process quick and painless. For more information, please visit: http://www.nationalcashbuyers.co.uk/