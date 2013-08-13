National Center for Supply Chain Technology Education Looks at Robotic Solutions for Large Distribution Centers

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- National Center for Supply Chain Technology Education (SCTE) recently published a feature article entitled, “Large Distribution Centers Automate with Robotic Systems Applications.” Authored by manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, the expose revealed how more than 80% of large (200,000+ square foot) distribution centers throughout North America and Europe are expanding automation spending in 2013-2015. The challenges for large, three-shift, high volume, rapid-turnaround operations, include an effective turnkey solution with superior design, increased production, and reduced costs.



To accommodate changing roles in distribution centers, Seegrid flexible AGVs (automated guided vehicles), robotic industrial trucks are being used. Cutler noted that robotic industrial trucks provide flexible and affordable solutions to complement existing or new facilities. Large distribution center operations desire partial or full automation of non-valued added activities without the limitations presented by similar AGV technologies. Distribution centers must use automation technologies which are productive on the first day of implementation and brought up to full capacity very quickly.



John Hayes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Seegrid, suggested, “Distribution Centers have differing demands from manufacturers. Flexibility is needed in automation technology due to the ever-changing demands in the distribution center environments. With more challenging delivery requirements, shorter contract durations, increasing client demands, and increased product variation, robotic industrial trucks prove to be the right answer for large footprint distribution centers watching labor costs by using unmanned robotic industrial trucks.”



The National Center for Supply Chain Technology Education was established as nationwide partnership to increase the number of qualified supply chain technicians to meet the growing national need across the private and public supply chains. The technologies used to support the nation’s supply chain are becoming more advanced every day. These new technologies are being implemented to increase production, improve accuracy, and to meet the needs of the e-commerce revolution.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500