National Cities Capital Provides Unsecured Business Loan to Florida Mattress Company

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- National Cities Capital, a national commercial finance company, is excited to announce their recent funding to a Florida Mattress Company. The unsecured business loan, which was granted for $150,000 dollars, was used to purchase inventory for their growing business.



National Cities Capital provides loans of $25,000 to $10 Million to small and medium sized businesses. These loans include: Working Capital Loans, Foreign and Domestic Accounts Receivable Financing, Inventory Financing, Equipment Lease Financing, Bridge Financing, Purchase Order and Service Contract Financing, and more. The company focuses on helping clients grow and expand their businesses through a strategic use of financial products and partners. In doing so National Cities Capital can obtain the funding their clients seek and help businesses flourish. Offering both secured and unsecured business loans and lines of credit, this company has the financial solution for any growing business.



Are you looking to expand your business and need to take out a business loan in a timely manner? Visit www.nationalcitiescapital.com now. At National Cities Capital, a business can fill out an online form, schedule a consultation and be approved for a loan in as little as 24 hours. Known for quality service and fast funding businesses can feel safe qualifying, accepting and receiving a loan from National Cities Capital.



For More Information on Business Loans:

National Cities Capital Inc.

19200 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 600

Irvine, CA 92612

Office: (888) 551-9211

http://www.nationalcitiescapital.com/