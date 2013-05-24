National Dog Bite Awareness Week: Top Dogg Joins the Postal Service in Creating Awareness

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- The National Dog Bite Prevention Week in mid-May provides an opportunity for the Postal Service leaders to remind letter carriers, customers, and community representatives of our joint responsibility to do everything possible to prevent animal attacks.



This is also the opportunity to take a deeper look at why Thus far this year (2013) there have been 14 fatal dog attacks in the U.S. In all but one of these deaths, only one breed (type) of dog has been the killer said Blake (Top Dogg) Rashad, Master K9 Trainer, Dog Expert and founder of the Top Dogg K9 Foundation. “A lot of misinformation is being given to the public regarding this subject. Dog Owners should be educated on Breed Specific Dog Behavior,” he said. “The time has come to have a real discussion about why dogs attack. This is an epidemic that has to stop. Each year, more than 4.7 million people are bitten by dogs. These numbers can be cut in half simply by telling the public the truth."



The Top Dogg K9 Foundation, a non-profit organization was created to take on this very mission EDUCATION!!! Top Dogg and his team are on a mission to teach parents and children basic dog behavior. Knowledge is the key to establishing a better understanding of how to recognize bad behavior that might eventually lead to aggression. If pet parents are able to correct this unwanted behavior early on they stand a good chance of correcting the problem before it's too late.



Summer is rapidly approaching and the Kidz and K9s foundation will visit as many summer camps as possible to teach the children. We see so many attacks happening lately. We must stop these vicious dog attacks on our children.



For more information on our Summer Camp Program and dog bite prevention & Safety Visit: www.kidzandk9s.org or call 855-777-9311 email info@kidzandk9s.org



