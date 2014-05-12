National Drug Screening to Exhibit at DATIA National Conference

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- National Drug Screening (NDS) will exhibit at the upcomingannual Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA) national conference to be held May 28-30, 2014 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa – Phoenix, Arizona. The focus of the National Drug Screening exhibit will be to highlight new trends in drug testing including paperless chain of custody and advanced web based technology for managing drug testing programs.



Attendees visiting the NDS booth will have a chance to win a Windows Tablet – Surface 2 includes Office 2013RT. The show is expected to attract over 60 exhibitors and over 600 attendees. This national conference is the country’s largest gathering of drug and alcohol industry professionals.



National Drug Screening (NDS) will be exhibiting at the conference providing information about MRO and technology services available to third party administrators (TPA’s). NDS provides back office drug testing management services for third party administrators (TPA’s), the firm fulfills an industry need for a state of the art technology software platform combined with Medical Review Officer (MRO) services, drug testing, training and consultation. NDS offers one system for scheduling, ordering, resulting and processing paperless drug testing: lab and POCT.



The Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA) was founded in 1995 as the National Association of Collection Sites, and has grown to represent over 1500 members, and expanded its scope. DATIA now represents the entire spectrum of drug and alcohol service providers including collection sites, laboratories, consortiums/TPAs, MROs, and testing equipment manufacturers.



About National Drug Screening

With nationwide service, National Drug Screening helps companies set up drug testing programs for DOT requirements and for drug free workplace programs. Joe Reilly, President of National Drug Screening is a national expert on drug free workplace and drug testing and can help companies to have compliant drug testing programs with a focus on reducing exposure to liability.



For additional information please contact Julie Floriano at 866-843-4545 or julie@nationaldrugscreening.com.