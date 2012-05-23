National Family Week Is Now UK's Largest Yearly Celebration of Families

Preston, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- As most parents know quite well, sometimes there are just not enough hours in the day to get everything done. From working and school to household chores and more, many families simply don’t have the chance to spend as much time together as they would like.



The founders of National Family Week understand the importance of family, and how vital it is to support them and give them opportunities to have fun and enjoy each other’s company.



That is why, since launching the organisation in 2009, National Family Week has offered over 15,000 family-friendly events all across the UK. The annual celebration is also backed by all major political parties and over 200 national and thousands of non-profit organisations.



National Family Week 2013 is set to take place from May 27 to June 2 and promises to be the biggest one yet, featuring over 6,000 community events, including family fun days and story times to picnics and sports days.



These enjoyable activities will be hosted by various community groups, schools, local authorities, charities and more. Thousands of UK families are expected to participate during the annual event.



“National Family Week has firmly established itself as the largest annual celebration of families and positive family values in the UK, inspiring a new generation to champion and cherish family life,” an article on the organisation’s website noted, adding that the week not only provides ample chances for families to get out and spend time together, but also by promoting resources that can help address and reduce the major reasons that families don’t always have a lot of opportunities to do so.



“National Family Week is continuing to grow year on year and 2013 promises to be the biggest celebration of family life yet.”



The impact of National Family Week has been extremely positive; so far the campaign has helped increase peoples’ awareness of the various issues that can have an impact on families.



Because the founders of National Family Week know that it is important for families to be together as often as possible—not just for one week out of the year—they have also established The Family Time website which offers ideas, tips and advice for enjoyable things that parents can do with their children throughout the year. In addition to ideas on dozens of places to go visit and things to do, the website also offers money-saving tips that can help spending time with family cost a little bit less.



