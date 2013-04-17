National Financial Partners Corp. (NYSE:NFP) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover by Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in National Financial Partners Corp. (NYSE:NFP) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC to acquire National Financial Partners Corp. for $25.35 per NYSE:NFP share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NYSE:NFP shares.



Investors who purchased shares of National Financial Partners Corp. (NYSE:NFP) prior to April 15, 2013, and currently hold any of those NYSE:NFP shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of National Financial Partners Corp. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:NFP investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On April 15, 2013, National Financial Partners Corp. (NYSE: NFP) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC under which a controlled affiliate of Madison Dearborn will acquire National Financial Partners Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, National Financial Partners Corp shareholders will receive $25.35 in cash for each share of National Financial Partners Corp common stock they own, in a transaction with an equity value of approximately $1.3 billion, which includes the full value of the Company's convertible debt.



However, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NYSE:NFP stockholders. More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the National Financial Partners Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



National Financial Partners Corp. reported that its annual Revenue increased from $948.28 million in 2009 to over $1.06 billion in 2012.



Shares of National Financial Partners Corp. (NYSE:NFP) grew from as low as $2.67 per share in early 2009 to slighlt under $24 in early April 2013.



Those who are current investors in National Financial Partners Corp. (NYSE:NFP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com