National Freight Data Portal Nears Completion

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- Partnerships that are focused on sharing data and developing new information that can be used to help improve supply chains are a key priority right now. Achieving the goal of a National Freight Data Portal would establish this nationwide in the US. This portal is designed to enable a global supply chain data exchange, helping to improve trade competitiveness and providing opportunities in the future to avoid the issues that have arisen around congestion in ports. The US Department of Transport recommended the creation of the portal in its Supply Chain Assessment of the Transportation Industrial Base: Freight and Logistics report. The report notes how important the greater standardization and interoperability of data is going to be when it comes to supply chain transparency and moving on to achieve improved levels of throughput capacity. The portal will have a key role to play in helping to achieve this and in moving the supply chain on from the challenges that have caused so many issues over the past 24 months.



The National Freight Data Portal is one development that could be a significant source of information that influences the way the market for logistics and supply chain jobs evolves in America. DSJ Global is focused on ensuring that, where there are opportunities, these are accessible for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step. The firm has access to a wealth of talent of this type thanks to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that has been built up over the years. In addition to expertise in recruiting for logistics and supply chain jobs the firm also has a great deal of experience in areas such as procurement and technical operations. As a well-established recruiter for logistics and supply chain jobs in the US, DSJ Global has worked with many different types of companies, from agile start-ups to globally renowned brands. The combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that the firm employs ensures that options can be created for every hiring need.



When it comes to logistics and supply chain jobs, DSJ Global has extensive reach in the USA. This includes many major hubs nationwide, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in the USA is also integrated into a worldwide workforce of 1,000+, which extends the firm's reach to a much more global perspective. In addition, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In a field like logistics and supply chain jobs, where there are so many cross-border opportunities, this kind of global reach is vital. Also, key is the insightful and flexible service that the team provides. This is the result of investment that the firm has made in its people over the years. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology. Today, there are many different roles available via the firm, including Senior Manager [Supply Chain], Manufacturing Engineer and Transportation Supervisor.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



To find out more about logistics and supply chain jobs visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.