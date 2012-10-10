National Hair & Skin Journal Interviews John Vincent, Founder of Buylasercap.com

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- The National Hair & Skin Journal recently interviewed the Director of Affiliate Relations for the LaserCap™ Company, John Vincent, who is also the proprietor of BuyLaserCap.com and HairConsultant.com. A 30 year veteran of Hair Restoration, John was the subject of an extensive interview by this international publication regarding his prominent position in the field of Laser Hair Therapy.



In the interview John draws on his years of experience providing LHT treatment to hundreds of patients while looking at the past use of LHT and points out how it is becoming more of a mainstream treatment for thinning hair.



In the interview, John Vincent was asked about how the LaserCap™ works and the technology behind it. John responded that the LaserCap™ uses low level laser light therapy. He says the theory surrounding ‘Low Level Laser Therapy’ technology is said by distinguished scientists to harnesses light energy and emits it from a laser diode that penetrates the scalp and invigorates the cells that deliver nutrients and oxygen to hair follicles. LaserCap™ inventor, Dr. Michael Rabin describes this process as “increasing cellular respiration”. “It is a device that can be used with almost any hat or cap, houses 224 pulsing laser diodes, and is powered by a portable battery pack”, he added.



Having been in the hair industry for more than 28 years, John Vincent was asked how low level laser light therapy has evolved over the years. In reply John Vincent said, “Since the 90’s early adopter”clinician’s efforts were made to make light hair therapy match client’s expectations. The fact that laser therapy was seen as a threat to hair surgeons also hindered further research. With the help of Drs. Alan Bauman and Bob Leonard, light therapy’s use in hair restoration was found. Now companies are looking to evolve the technology further by trying to make it more effective and convenient.”



When asked about the process of obtaining the LaserCap™, John Vincent answered, “The Laser Cap is only available through a physicians and medically managed clinics. It is the company’s goal that and every patient complete a free medical evaluation to determine their suitability to use the Laser Cap. We arrange these medical evaluations after the completion of an online consultation form available on our website (address below).” Going by the testimonials on the site, the product does seem to help a lot of people.



