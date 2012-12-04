National Hole in One Association Announce $50m in Prizes Paid

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- In the world of golf, there is perhaps no individual prize more sought after at, at all levels from amateur to professional, than the hole in one. It is such a rare achievement that clubs, tournaments and institutions will offer huge prizes for it, especially if they wish to attract the attention of more players and increase competition. Paying out on these prizes is an unlikely event, but can be extremely costly, and so insurance policies have developed for hosts to offer the prizes without fear of a sudden, massive payout. The National Hole In One Association (NHIOA) offers the most complete hole in one package of any such provider.



Now in their thirty second year of operation, the hole-in-one association has paid out over fifty million dollars in prizes at over three hundred thousand golf tournaments since their inception. Their prize packages range from one thousand dollars to over one million, depending on the budget of the client, with policies starting as low as $104.



The NHIOA site is a great place to find out more information about what is included in the policy and why it’s the most comprehensive available on the market. The site content covers golf signs and banners, prize insurance along with further offers on weather insurance and putting contests.



Such longevity in any field is rare, especially amid such a particular niche, and the company claims extraordinary levels of customer satisfaction have guaranteed their survival.



A spokesperson for the NHIOA explained how they have managed to stay ahead, “We have been offering this service in the US and the UK for more than thirty years, and the reason for our longevity is that we offer the most complete package on hole in one prize payouts. We have an unparalleled reputation that we’ve worked hard to build around the reliability of our payouts and the extra mile we take to ensure tournaments, clubs and hosts can get the most out of their hole-in-one attraction. We supply marketing materials, huge grand prizes and easier regulations than any of our competitors, to ensure tournaments are easy to run, fun and rewarding for all.”



About National Hole In One

National Hole in One is the oldest provider of golf tournament insurance in the market place. With over 30 years experience and more than 50 million in prizes paid out, users can count on great service and reliability. For more information, please visit: http://www.hio.com/