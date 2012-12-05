National Home Improvements Are Now Available for Repairs Caused by Hurricane Sandy

Kenilworth, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- The recent damage caused by Hurricane Sandy has left many residents of New Jersey with enormous amounts of damage to their homes and beach properties. National Home Improvements wants to make all residents in Union, Somerset, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Bergen, Passaic, and Ocean Counties know that they are now readily available to help with any repairs that they may need.



Being NJ home improvement contractors who specialize in all types of roofing, whether it be asphalt, flat, steep slope, rubber, or GAF roofs, National Home Improvements can help anyone whose roof was damaged by the storm. Considering the severity of the storm, some customers may need complete repairs of the roof and others more minor. No matter what the problem may be, National Home Improvements is capable to fix any roofing problem. No job is too big or too small for these roofing contractors in NJ.



Along with being well versed in roof repairs, National Home Improvements can assist with any siding and window damage that residents may have suffered. Specializing in vinyl, aluminum, wood, certainteed, and alside siding no matter what type a customer has, the NJ siding contractors at National Home Improvements have the ability to bring their house back to looking new.



National Home Improvements are not just experts with interior work. Realizing that the damage did not stop on the exterior of the home, and made its way to the interior of the home, National Home Improvements is more than ready to assist in bringing people’s homes back to what they were before the storm. Having contractors who specialize in all aspects of interior work means no task is too much for them to handle.



About National Home Improvements

National Home Improvements is family owned with over 20 years of experience. They are built on five pillars: Honesty, Integrity, Customer Satisfaction, Innovation, and Competitive Pricing. The on-going focus has been on customer satisfaction. National Home Improvements is a licensed general contractor in custom renovation and remodeling. They specialize in windows, roofing, siding, additions, bathroom and kitchens in New Jersey. The reputation of quality has named NHI, the choice for custom home improvements. They provide personal attention, create designs that suit their customer’s lifestyles and work with the finest materials to make customers project a reality.



To hear more please visit http://www.nhi-contractors-nj.com.