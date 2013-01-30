National Home Improvements Is Now Able to Get Jobs Financed Through Them Directly in PA

Kenilworth, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- National Home Improvements has been servicing New Jersey for over 20 years, and during this time they have built up a remarkable reputation throughout all of the communities they have worked in. By doing the highest quality of work and having immense experience being a NJ home improvement contractor, they have recently attained their own banking license to assist their customers with financing in PA.



National Home Improvements is one of the most renowned roofing and siding contractors in NJ, and they do all aspects of home improvements that may be needed whether it is to a home’s interior or exterior. Because of their dedication to their work and their clients, National Home Improvements was able to acquire their banking license. National Home Improvements now has the means to get their customers job financed directly through their company. National Home Improvements works hand in hand with their customers to fund their project without threatening their valuable investments. National Home Improvements will do whatever it takes to get their customers qualified. In some cases, National Home Improvements has the capacity to possibly get their customers project entirely financed for no interest for up to 15 months directly through their company.



National Home Improvements knows how hard it can be to find the right roofing contractor in NJ or any contractor for that matter that does good work and works with their customers when it comes to financing the jobs that are desired to be done. National Home Improvements not only does the best work, but they are there to help their customers find the means to get the job done. Contact them today to ask about their financing for the job at hand, they are always available and look to help each person who reaches out to them.



About National Home Improvements

National Home Improvements is family owned with over 20 years of experience. They are built on five pillars: Honesty, Integrity, Customer Satisfaction, Innovation, and Competitive Pricing. The on-going focus has been on customer satisfaction. National Home Improvements is a licensed general contractor in custom renovation and remodeling. They specialize in windows, roofing, siding, additions, bathroom and kitchens in New Jersey. The reputation of quality has named NHI, the choice for custom home improvements. They provide personal attention, create designs that suit their customer’s lifestyles and work with the finest materials to make customers project a reality.



