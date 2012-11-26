National Home Leasing Provides Alternative Paths to Homeownership

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- National Home Leasing brought its single-family home leasing platform to Denver, Colorado this week.



The company offers a path to homeownership for creditworthy families who have marginally failed to qualify for a mortgage on a single-family residence in today’s very restrictive lending climate.



Through their three proprietary platforms: Lease Assurance®, Lease-is-More® and Option-to-Purchase®, National Home Leasing is working to get hardworking families in the home of their choosing, today. Their Lease Assurance® program allows a family to select a specific home which National Home Leasing will purchase and rent to the family for a three, four or five year term. While leasing the house, the lessee can earn points through their Lease-is-More® program which they can then use to either make improvements to the home, apply towards a home purchase credit, or simply redeem for cash at the end of the lease. National’s Option-to-Purchase® program further affords the lessee the opportunity to take advantage of appreciating home prices. Home purchase prices are set in advance, at lease signing, thereby allowing the lessee the flexibility to capture the possible upside of market recovery. The choice of whether or not to purchase the home is left up to the lessee.



With current home prices at 2003 levels, interest rates at lows not seen since the 1950’s and rents projected to continue increasing by 4-6% per year through 2014, now has never been a better time to buy. Ironically, despite these positive factors, qualifying for a conventional mortgage has never been harder. Banks are not lending and tight credit conditions are projected to continue for the foreseeable future. National Home Leasing is proving families with a very attractive and flexible housing solution.



About National Home Leasing

National Home Leasing is currently providing single-family solutions in the Chicago and Denver markets.



For more information about National Home Leasing, visit their site at www.nationalhomeleasing.com, or call them at the following numbers: Chicago: 847-869-1000, Denver: 303-565-7001.