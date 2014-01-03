National Hotels Association Releases Information Regarding the Economy News Report "Let's Put America Back to Work"

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Industry leading global destination network, National Hotels Association, is accustomed to the industry’s ups and downs, and like other industry companies was surprised and positive about the travel and hotel recent news.



Vegas News, through Press writer NHA Associated Press, reports, “NHA, known for shuttling Corporate America from Northwest cities to the warmth of Florida and the Caribbean, is making a play for corporate road warriors.



Starting next year, National Hotels Association, the privately held corporation plans to extend their services by adding air transportation, as well as car rental



Seeing this as potentially boosting business for vacation travelers a National Hotels Association spokesperson states, "Calls are sure to start burning up our lines from seasoned travelers.



Jet Blue is a master at promoting its already popular flights.” Mayerowitz's report continues, “JetBlue can't grow much more in New York, where take-off and landing slots are restricted by the government. It has grown in Boston to become that city's largest airline. But Boston lacks the population base for the airline to expand much more. Barger has eyed Washington D.C., but that airport also has government caps on the number of daily flights.



The airline has built its loyal customer base on vacationers who like the free, live TV, extra legroom and lack of fees for the first checked bag. Barger has been trying to lure more business travelers with mixed results.” Read the full article here:

http://www.nbcnews.com/travel/all-coach-jetblue-airways-adds-first-class-cabin-6C10848580

National Hotels Association is gearing up for an active season as the fall rapidly approaches. “We are preparing for the impact of this and other signs that business in the coming Q1 will be busy.”

http://nationalhotelsassociation.com



About National Hotels Association

At National Hotels Association, we are constantly learning from our past experiences and adjusting our current practices to ensure we provide our customers with exceptional service today and tomorrow.



Here are some of the services anyone can take advantage of when One name National Hotels Association as their Travel Partner: Site Selection and contract negotiation: We find the perfect venue for them and contract rooms at the best hotel properties in the area.



Housing Services: Multiple reservation options (online 24/7, fax, mail, email, or phone)



Global Press Release Distribution



Call Center: We staff a full service in-house call center for their convenience to handle reservations and customer service inquiries.



Onsite Service Management: Experienced and professional agents will be available during the event to ensure everything goes as planned and to assist them with anything they may need.



State of the Art Technology powered by B2B2C Booking System: We have the best computerized system to speed housing requests and to match needs, budgets and requirements.



Media Contact:



National Hotels Association

888-316-3572

hello@nha.travel

Sources: NBC News, NHA News

http://www.nbcnews.com/travel/all-coach-jetblue-airways-adds-first-class-cabin-6C10848580

http://www.nationalhotelsassociation.com