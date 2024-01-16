National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Filed for Investors Who SOLD NASDAQ: NATI Shares

An investor, who SOLD shares of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by National Instruments Corporation in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023.



Investors who SOLD a significant amount of shares of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI) between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 29, 2024. SELLERS of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of Sellers of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI) common shares between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023, that the defendants made false statements and/or omitted to disclose material information that artificially deflated the price of National Instruments common stock. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that at the time that National Instruments was repurchasing National Instruments stock, defendants knew that National Instruments had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson, and that National Instruments had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson or abstain from purchasing National Instruments stock from unsuspecting investors.



Those who SOLD shares of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI) between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023 have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



