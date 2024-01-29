National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI) Investor SELLER NOTICE: Deadline in Lawsuit on January 29, 2024

The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on January 29, 2024 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors who SOLD shares of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI).



Investors who SOLD shares of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI) between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023 have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023. Formerly NASDAQ: NATI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of Sellers of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI) common shares between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023, that the defendants made false statements and/or omitted to disclose material information that artificially deflated the price of National Instruments common stock. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that at the time that National Instruments was repurchasing National Instruments stock, defendants knew that National Instruments had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson, and that National Instruments had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson or abstain from purchasing National Instruments stock from unsuspecting investors.



Those who SOLD shares of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI) between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023 have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



