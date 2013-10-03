LA Spice Catering and Café Celebrate National IPA Day

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Culver City, CA – Catering and event planning specialists LA Spice celebrated National IPA day August 1st with food and drink specials and recommended pairings in the LA Spice Cafe. National IPA Day is a celebration of India Pale Ales, a very particular variety of beer that has developed a wide following domestically. As IPAs are known for their distinctive, somewhat bitter taste, the LA Spice Café prepared a number of spicy, flavorful dishes to accompany the particular brew such as pulled pork sandwiches, Ariba Chilaquiles, and the LA Spice Signature Sandwich.



LA Spice is one of the premier providers of catering in Los Angeles as well as the operators of a stand-alone café in Culver City. The LA Spice Café serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner six days a week (and breakfast and lunch on Sunday), and LA Spice Catering is available for booking 365 days a year. They are full-service personal and corporate events planners capable of handling events that range from 10 to 10,000 people and their services can include food, decoration, planning, serving, and cleanup.



To read more about LA Spice Catering or the LA Spice Café visit their websites http://www.laspicecatering.com/ and laspicecafe.com, or speak to an LA Spice representative directly by calling (424) 500-2125 or (424) 500-2130. You can also “like” them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter and Google+.



About LA Spice Catering

LA Spice, under the direction of LeAnne Schwartz, provides state-of-the-industry catering and event planning in Los Angeles and the surrounding Southern California area. They were named Best Catering Company, Los Angeles by the readers of The Daily News and are members in good standing of the International Caterers Association, the International Special Events Society, WBENC, and Vistage.