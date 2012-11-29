National Lawyer Group Applauds Efforts to Increase Awareness of Distracted Driving

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Recently a group of national car accident attorneys went on record applauding the various efforts nationwide to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while distracted. From coast to coast more groups, organizations and public agencies are speaking out about the consequences of distracted driving. Just recently the State of Florida’s Department of Transportation in conjunction with the USAA, the Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the Distracted Drivers Association held the first-ever distracted driver summit. This important event was hailed across the nation as an important way to raise awareness and present the facts of the distracted driver epidemic.



When most think of distracted driving they think of cell phones and texting, but distracted driving can be the result of eating in the car, talking with others, applying makeup and any number of activities that can lead to a personal injury accident . There have even been stories of people reading the newspaper while driving. According to the latest statistics, distracted drivers killed nearly 3,100 people and injured another 416,000 in 2010 alone.



As more and more jurisdictions begin to take distracted seriously, the consequences for such activity are going up and many distracted drivers find themselves quickly in need of legal help as their victims seek a personal injury lawyer. The consequences of distracted driving are both apparent and hidden. Obviously a distracted driver will understand the consequences if they harm another person or damage their vehicle, but as more jurisdictions start to clamp down on distracted drivers they will also start to understand that these types of incidences are coming to be viewed less as accidents and more as negligence. Those found to be driving distracted after an incident can also expect their driving privileges to be curtail greatly.



Because more and more lives are being adversely affected by distracted drivers, groups, organizations and government agencies are stepping up the efforts to make the dangers of distracted driving apparent to all, especially the groups that are most prone to driving distracted, teenagers and new drivers. It is hoped that by raising awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and making clear the consequences of such actions these groups will help decrease the number of distracted driver incidents and prevent future catastrophic events.



The groups lining up to make the public aware of the consequences of distracted driving are varied and include governments, safe driving advocacy groups, schools, hospitals, car accident attorney groups and personal injury lawyer groups. All of these groups are unified in their efforts to reduce the number of distracted driving accidents in the United States.



