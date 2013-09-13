National Literary Award - Local Resident Become First Recipient of a Prestigious Award

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Dr. Daryl Green, a Knoxville resident, is one of the first recipients of the Amber Communications Group, Inc. / Blacks In Government – Greater Orange County Chapter’s Annual Literary Awards. Dr. Green, along with six other authors, who are members of the National Black In Government (BIG) organization, were honored at this year’s National Training Institute held in Dallas, Texas.



The Amber Communication Group Inc. / Blacks In Government Literary Awards recognizes the achievements of BIG members and friends who have published books and other literary works that enriched the lives and professionalism of African Americans in the public sector and their respective communities. The Literary Awards Program is designed to encourage BIG members to write and share their experiences and expertise with others. Dr. Green explains, “I was very humbled and excited about this prestigious award. There are so many talented BIG members in the organization. Hopefully, I will be able to carry this torch of excellence to others.”



Dr. Green is the author of “Writing for Professionals: The Definitive Handbook for Gaining More Influence.” He is also lifetime BIG member, former a national and regional trainer, and the past president of the Oak Ridge Chapter. He has done extensive research on cultural issues impacting today and future leaders. His last book, Job Strategies for the 21st Century: How to Assist Today’s College Students during Economic Turbulence, has been rated number one on Amazon.com. Dr. Green works for the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge. He also is an adjunct professor at Lincoln Memorial University.



Amber Communications Group, Inc. is the Nation’s Largest African American Publisher of Self-Help Books and Music Biographies. Imprints include: Amber Books, Award-winning Self-help books & Career Guides; Amber Classics, Self-help books; Colossus Books featuring Music Biographies; Amber/Wiley Books, Self-help and Financial books co-published with John Wiley & Sons, Inc.; and Joyner/Amber co-published with the Tom Joyner Foundation.



Tony Rose, Publisher/CEO of the Phoenix, AZ based Amber Books and author, Gregory J. Reed, Esq., were the 2013 44th Annual NAACP Image Award winners for Outstanding Literature (Youth/Teens) “Obama Talks Back: Global Lessons - A Dialogue With America's Young Leaders” by Gregory J. Reed, Esq. (Amber Books).



Blacks In Government® (BIG) was established in 1975 and incorporated in 1976 by a group of African Americans at the Public Health Services which is a part of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare (HEW) in the Parklawn building in Rockville, Maryland. BIG has been a national response to the need for African Americans in public service to organize around issues of mutual concern and use their collective strength to confront workplace and community issues. BIG's goals are to promote EQUITY in all aspects of American life, EXCELLENCE in public service, and OPPORTUNITY for all Americans.



The BIG Greater Orange County Chapter was chartered in August 2007. Annually, since 2008, the chapter has sponsored the “BIG Leadership Excursion” where members and friends visit warmer climate islands in the month of December to discuss leadership issues and serve as “Ambassadors” spreading the BIG brand and providing humanitarian services to countries and islands they visit, which includes Barbados, Aruba, St. Lucia, Costa Rica, and the Virgin Islands. The chapter is the recipient of the BIG Gold Elite Chapter Award.



About the Author: Dr. Daryl Green

Dr. Daryl Green is a management strategist and nationally-recognized author noted in major media outlets, including USA Today, Associated Press, Ebony, and BET. He is an adjunct professor at Lincoln Memorial University and a former faculty member at Knoxville College. Dr. Green has spent more than 20 years assisting organizations and individuals with making good decisions.



Contact:

Donna Gilliard

865-216-9209

823donna@comcast.net