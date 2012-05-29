National Machinery Traders Offer Huge Discounts on Tractors and Other Farm Machinery

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Farming is now on an industrial scale, and it takes industrial scale machinery to manage it effectively and profitably. This machinery is highly sophisticated and incredibly robust, but the downside for such advantages is that it is often also incredibly expensive.



National Machinery Traders are offering factory direct tractors and farm equipment to eliminate the costs added by large-scale dealerships. By establishing business links direct with Foton, the leading Chinese farming equipment manufacturer, they aim to pass huge savings on to farmers throughout Australia.



The website offers an exhaustive array of tractors and farming equipment for every scale. The home page has a menu that breaks down the fundamentals about the company, including their about us, Foton tractors, parts and service, stock list and contact details. There is also a dynamic content gallery demonstrating a wide variety of special offers with slashed prices on premium items, with a range of tractors for sale and farm machinery for sale.



All products come with a full product description listing the features and technical specifications, together with a range of high quality imagery giving close-ups and detail shots of the control surfaces and functionality, with a product video serving as a virtual test-drive. Live chat enables visitors to solicit with an expert before making a purchase.



The site also brings in the latest augmented reality techniques to the fore, with a digital sales representative who offers financing options on the products available, and explains the newly featured loan calculator to guide potential buyers through the true cost of the product, and what finance they’ll need to apply for.



A spokesman for the site explained, “With the loan calculator, our free phone number, or our no-obligation quote request form, we’re making sure that our quality of customer service meets our prices: unbeatable. We’re committed to equipping the farms of Australia with the best quality equipment for the best possible prices, and the innovations we’ve taken in our website are enabling us to do that like never before.”



About National Machinery Traders

National Machinery Traders specialise in factory direct tractors and farm equipment. They arrange a package deal to suit customer requirements and have it delivered to the consumer’s door. Foton Tractors are known throughout the world as the best and the biggest selling Chinese built Tractor, with a variety of models and options to suit everyone from the lifestyle farmer to the grazier and all people in between. Foton Tractors are manufactured by Foton Lovol Heavy Industry a large scale industrial equipment manufacturing enterprise specialized in producing construction machinery, agricultural equipment, and vehicles. For more information please visit: http://nationalmachinery.com.au