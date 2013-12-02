National Manager of the Year Contest Announced by Association Reserves, Inc. and Sponsors

Calabasas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Assurant, Kevin Davis Insurance, and Pacific Premier HOA and Property Banking join Association Reserves, Inc., the nation's leading provider of reserve study services for association-governed communities, in announcing the 2014 National Manager of the Year (MOTY) Contest. Open to Managers of homeowners' associations across the U.S., the MOTY award honors Managers who show outstanding organization, communication, and problem-solving skills and who have made significant improvements and impact on the communities that they manage. The title, and a 5,000 dollar cash prize, will be awarded to one On-site Manager and one Portfolio Manager in a live online broadcast that takes place during the 2014 CAI Annual Conference & Exhibition on May 14, 2014.



"If the Manager of your homeowners' association has an inspiring story to tell, the judges in the 2014 National Manager of the Year Contest would like to hear it," says Association Reserves’ CEO, Robert Nordlund, PE, RS. "We're looking for those individuals who have made their Associations better or turned them around, and are truly the best at what they do."



Top-notch community managers can apply online on the National Manager of the Year Contest website starting December 2, 2013 until the application deadline on January 15, 2014. Applicants must be active participants in managing an association-governed community anywhere in the nation. They will also need to be able to provide their professional qualifications and a list of management responsibilities. There is no fee to enter the Manager of the Year contest.



Once the application period ends, 50 on-site managers and 50 portfolio managers will be chosen as the “Top 100” Finalists and asked to submit a photo- essay highlighting their accomplishments, credentials, and explaining why they deserve the Manager of the Year title.



According to the website, "Applications will be judged on an 'identity-blind' basis using a grading rubric that measures the degree to which the Manager has been responsible for major association improvements and/or turnarounds, as described in the photo-essay, as well as the effectiveness of the writing, the relevance of the photos, and the influence of the recommendation letters."



The judging panel will select the top three finalists in each category to move on to the third stage of the contest, online voting. Popular vote, sponsors, and the Council of Community Association Professionals (CCAP), an independent four-person panel, will determine the winners. Winners in both categories will be announced in a private ceremony on May 14, 2014.



About Association Reserves, Inc.

Founded in 1986, Association Reserves, Inc. is the nation’s leading provider of reserve study services for association-governed communities. For over 26 years, 30,000 clients have trusted in the company’s ability to provide independent, custom, financially stable funding plans that ensure timely repairs and replacements to their common area assets. To achieve its mission, the company applies its skills of information gathering, financial analysis, and presentation of results. For more information and reserve budgeting resources, please visit http://www.ReserveStudy.com.