National Network Marketing Luminary Appointed to the Board of the International Association of Working Mothers

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) has appointed Pat Davis as the newest member of its board of directors. Davis is the President & Founder of Network Marketing Tutor, Inc. based in Las Vegas, NV.



Davis joins the tiawm™ board of directors at a time when working mothers represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy in business, executive leadership and economic power. She will be joining a board of prominent women business leaders.



“Pat Davis is a knowledgeable business leader and working mother with insights and experience of one of world’s leading business models – network marketing. Pat is an incredible leader of people. She has helped over 13,000 entrepreneurs start their businesses, “ said Gina Robison-Billups, founder and CEO of tiawm™. “I look forward to working with Pat on our board. We are honored to have her representing working mothers as one of our international ambassadors.”



The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated making a significant difference in building and sustaining healthy communities by unlocking the potential of the working mothers through advocacy and education. It serves as an advocate and as a resource for economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities.



“I am so blessed to be able to serve this incredible organization. I look forward to sharing my many years of business experience with other women. It has been said that the hand that rocks the cradle, rules the world. I believe that women do have an incredible opportunity to help shape the world. It will be fun working with women as we join hands making a continued difference together,” said Pat Davis upon acceptance of her appointment.



Pat Davis is an internationally recognized expert in the direct sales industry. She has “walked the talk” from both the corporate and the field development side of the business. Pat Davis, as President & CEO of a multimillion dollar in the home direct sales party plan company, was instrumental in a twelve times growth, reinvention and turnaround for a company. She has captured her many years of successful proven experience into the most powerful and effective keynote available. www.patdavis.com



