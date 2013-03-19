National News - Encouraging Readers to Educate Themselves and Help Stop Human Trafficking

Charleston, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- In his novel Lost Sheep, author Stephen Cummings uses small-town America as a backdrop for the horror of human trafficking – and he’s not far off the mark. Human trafficking, unbeknownst to many Americans, has been rampant on American soil for years now, and it’s happening right under their noses.



Cummings appeals to readers’ humanity in Lost Sheep, using a moment-by-moment formula that is as immediate as it is realistic: when someone has become a victim of human trafficking, for them, every moment counts. In a sleepy, peaceful town in West Virginia, those responsible for human trafficking have begun to prey on those who live there. Cummings does not cut any corners on presenting the immediacy of the human trafficking problem, instead choosing to display the horror of it from several different angles and bring it home for readers.



The statistics are both shocking and terrifying. All over the world, millions of people are coerced into human trafficking, many unaware of the true price it carries. Cummings’ dedication to raising awareness of trafficking and helping to put an end to it once and for all inspired him to write Lost Sheep, a book which will, no doubt, inspire readers to do the same. He is an advocate of human rights himself, and is available to any and all media outlets interested in helping to educate the American public about the truth of human trafficking.



Lost Sheep is both emotionally moving and socially provocative, encouraging American citizens to educate themselves and reach out to help the victims of this terrible crime, a crime that is, sadly, as familiar to the United States as it is to the rest of the world.



Cummings has a clear sense of purpose with his publication of this novel, and his concern for the victims of human trafficking shines through the story. Readers will find that they, also, want to help stop this wave of terror, and in doing so, help Cummings reach his ultimate goal: to put a stop to human trafficking now and forever. The author is also available to promote his book and help to raise awareness throughout the United States.



About Stephen Cummings

A fifty-nine-year-old bachelor, Stephen Cummings lives in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in Geography, and enjoys walking, biking, and meteorology. He hopes that Lost Sheep will help Americans to be aware of human trafficking on their own soil, and so be inspired to bring an end to it. He supports organizations such as “End Human Trafficking Now” and www.Traffic911.com, and encourages his readers to get involved in these organizations to help raise awareness and make a difference.



Contact:

Stephen Cummings

http://www.stephencummings.net

scummingsemail (at) gmail.com

918.550.8000



For media inquiries or to request a review copy, please contact: Stephen Cummings