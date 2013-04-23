National Ozone Association Announces the Development of Standards for Ozone Generators

Grandville, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- The National Ozone Association has announced a set of protocols for to approve ozone generator used to treat odors, sanitize surfaces, and kill mold. Ozone is being rediscovered as a non-chemical solution that uses only oxygen to do an extraordinary job of odor removal and sanitizing.



The new interest in ozone has given rise to ozone generators that are sold over the Internet to those who wish to use ozone for residential or commercial use. Unfortunately, there are no standards for ozone generators, so numerous vendors hawk their less-than-quality equipment to those eager to buy on the promises made by the vendor.



The National Ozone Association has developed a twenty point system to evaluate ozone generators of all brands. This process is an independent review that grants a NOAI seal of approval to equipment that is properly designed, accurate in claims, and safe for commercial use.



The credential of the National Ozone Association comes from a peer review process that invites the comments and feedback of experienced ozone service operators, accumulates field experiences, and researches issues relative to ozone services.



The input of hundreds of active ozone service professionals carries a great deal of weight when it comes to the purchase of any device. Diligent review of existing data, field experience, and a working knowledge of ozone generation means the National Ozone Association approval is the gold seal when it comes to ozone equipment.



Ozone generator vendors and manufacturers are welcome to submit their equipment to a review process that considers all equipment with an unbiased standard of review.



The five key considerations for an ozone generator is: Type, production, safety, blower, and constructions. Ozone generators vary a great deal in output and construction, but share these five common factors.



The buying public needs to know that all ozone equipment is not alike. Some equipment is made in small garage shops, some are shipped in from Canada and China, and others are assembled in the United States. There is presently no set of standard, measurements, and protocols for ozone generators other than what are voluntarily offered by the manufacturer.



This leaves the door wide open for less-than-safe or less-than-effective machines to be sold to the public. It should be clearly stated in all this discussion that ozone is a very effective solution that deserves far more respect than it gets. As a very sustainable product, the environmental impact of ozone seems to have only minor areas of concern. Professional ozone services understand the safety standards required for proper ozone treatment.



Commercial applications are seen in the use of ozone to sanitize and deodorize rooms as needed. For example, hotel cleaning services are not enough to remove the embedded smells and residual taint of what happened in the room the day before. Motels, apartments, and condos often need serious odor remediation and sanitizing between tenants.



Ozone is also a powerful agent in the destruction of bacteria and pathogens. Ozone is used in day care facilities, medical centers, gyms, and spas to get rid of the biological threats that can turn into the unwelcome spread of disease.



Gradually, hotels and motels are purchasing ozone equipment to treat rooms with odors. These are often ill-informed decisions based upon whatever claims are made by Internet vendors. Sadly, this is a mistake on many levels as hotel ozone generators should only be used by those trained in ozone application and safety.



Smoke odors, pet odors, and nearly any kind of foul smell can be remediated by ozone. Ozone is nothing more than enriched oxygen that is created by an electric corona or UV light. As good as it is, ozone cannot be packaged into a bottle and sold on shelves. This is because ozone has a lifecycle of about thirty minutes before it reverts back to normal O2 oxygen.



The only way to apply ozone is by placing an ozone generator in the facility while it is unoccupied. Ozone will irritate breathing while active, so the facility must always be vacated. Ozone generators are great devices capable of producing mild to heavy levels of ozone to treat the facility.



As the popularity of ozone grows, the National Ozone Association plans to lead by setting protocol and standards for the use of ozone generators. The public is advised to ask if any ozone generator has earned the approval of the National Ozone Association. Otherwise, potential customers must ask why the vendor does not want such an unbiased review of their equipment.



It is best to use a Certified Ozone Technician for professional application of ozone. The equipment should be more than a well-promoted ozone generator, but one that has approved for the task. It is highly recommended that in-house workers take an ozone safety training course if they will be using an ozone generator on the grounds.



Organizations seeking advice and consultation on the purchase of ozone generators are invited to contact the National Ozone Association for a professional review of best criteria for ozone equipment.