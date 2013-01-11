National Ozone Association Helps Entrepreneurs

Lutz, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Finding a career with a good financial future is no simple task. There are many “Amazing Offers” that go nowhere, but the National Ozone Association encourages entrepreneurs to take a look at the odor removal and sanitizing business. The emerging business is a credible and affordable way to turn your time into an excellent income.



In case, you haven’t heard, ozone has been rediscovered, although it is been used in industry for more than 100 years. It is a curative concept for some. However, it is also the second most powerful sanitizer in the world, and it will remove the most stubborn and foul smells in homes. Both of these services are needed in every community creating a need for someone to fill.



Here’s the big factor for a service industry that makes it a great business. You can’t bottle ozone or sell it in a spray. It must be delivered at the point of need. Ozone is a form of enriched oxygen that requires generation on the spot. So, this demands a service industry that has not been met by industries only concerned about selling to the multi-billion dollar odor or fragrance market.



If the odor products really worked, consumers wouldn’t have to buy them time and time again; but they really only mask or attempt to trap odors. One proper treatment of ozone will completely eliminate bad odors of all types, and it sanitizes as well. This should not be done by amateurs, but those who are trained and certified as Certified Ozone Technicians.



So, far only a few smaller companies have ventured into the odor removal business. The reason is the portable equipment has recently been made available. This is truly the start of an emerging industry that has been needed for a very long time. The fact that there are more the 150 owned pets in America is just the start of the many needs of the community. Day Cares, smoker homes, and foul smelling cars are still just the tip of the market.



Finally, this is a Green business. There are no chemicals to inventory or sell, no residue left behind, and it is basically an oxygen commodity meaning this is also a high-profit business.



Odor removal is a credible business concept for entrepreneurs looking for a Green and profitable business. To learn more, visit the National Ozone Association at www.NOAI.org.



National Ozone Association

admin@noai.org

http://www.naoi.org