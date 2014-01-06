National Park Races Becoming Even Rarer

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- More and more national parks across the country are saying no to races that use the park. The Badwater road race through Death Valley National Park has been cancelled for 2013, at least.



Race organizers say other national parks are pulling back on races and cycling events, as well as some cities and towns across the country. National Park staff says needing to accommodate an increase in permit applications and expectations of regular park visitors is one reason for the pull back.



“They don’t want to close a road for a marathon for hours to benefit 1,000 runners if it affects 20,000 visitors,” says Lowell Ladd, director of the Gettysburg North-South Marathon.



There are safety concerns to consider, when races are taking place and regular visitors are out enjoying the parks.



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