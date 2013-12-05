National Patient Safety Goals for 2014 Video Now Available from Medcom-Trainex

Cypress, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Medcom-Trainex, a leading producer and distributor of healthcare education, has released two new videos, National Patient Safety Goals for 2014 and National Patient Safety Goals for Long Term Care 2014. The continuing nursing education video, National Patient Safety Goals for 2014, will define and discuss the Joint Commission’s National Patient Safety Goals for 2014 for the acute care setting. The program, National Patient Safety Goals for Long Term Care 2014 will discuss the Joint Commission’s National Patient Safety Goals for 2014 for the long term care environment.



The goals emphasized in the video, National Patient Safety Goals for 2014, are targeted to facilities with the following healthcare environments: Ambulatory Care, Office-Base Surgery, Critical Access Hospitals and Hospitals. The nursing education video provides a detailed review of the various patient safety goals that have been identified for implementation, plus the Elements of Performance that will be required to meet these goals. This program describes patient safety goals which include improving the accuracy of patient identification, reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections, improving the safety of clinical alarm systems and much more. The program is designated for 1 contact hour of continuing nursing education. Medcom-Trainex invites learners to get a sneak peak and “view any of Medcom’s products in the Product Catalog section of our website.” For further information about Medcom-Trainex, visit http://www.medcomrn.com or call (800) 877-1443.



Medcom-Trainex also released the nurse education video, National Patient Safety Goals for Long Term Care 2014. This program provides nurses and other healthcare professionals with an understanding of the Joint Commission’s National Patient Safety Goals for the long term care environment, although the Joint Commissions made no changes to the goals for long term care from 2013 to 2014. Upon completion of this course, the learner should be able to identify the concerns and problems that led to the development of the Joint Commission’s National Patient Safety Goals, describe the patient safety goals for long term care settings, and identify and implement the key Elements of Performance developed to accomplish the patient safety goals. This program is designated for 1 contact hour of continuing nursing education.



About Medcom-Trainex

For over 50 years, Medcom-Trainex has been a leading producer and distributor of healthcare education in a wide range of formats-from print materials and award-winning video programs, to their proprietary, internet-based learning management system developed with working healthcare professionals. Their educational materials are produced for healthcare professionals, students entering the healthcare industry, patients and health-conscious people everywhere.